Risk aversion dawns over the market to start the session

Hints of a more risk-off mood but will we see a similar reversal to yesterday?

Eurostoxx futures -1.2%

German DAX futures -1.4%

S&P 500 futures -0.9%

Nasdaq futures -1.0% The meme stocks saga and retail trading frenzy is overshadowing everything else in the market right now and that is leading to some discomfort in broader sentiment today.





Asian equities also failed to take much heart as there is a liquidity squeeze scare in China with overnight repo rates jumping to their highest level in almost six years.





The PBOC stepped in to inject ¥100 billion into the market but that is still largely insufficient to deal with any shortage that may arise ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays.





As much as the chaos is keeping the risk mood tilted to the more defensive side so far today, the turnaround in sentiment yesterday does provide some referral point for investors to look back on when approaching things today.





However, month-end trading may yet make things more tricky in the sessions ahead.