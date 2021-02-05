Risk holds slightly firmer, payrolls data eyed

Equities keep slightly higher on the session so far

The market is settling down a little with risk sentiment holding slightly firmer as we navigate through European morning trade so far.









The DAX is holding a tad higher after a flattish start while other European indices are posting modest gains on the session, with Italy's FTSE MIB leading gains of over 1.6%.









Elsewhere, US futures are also pointing towards more calm after the record closes yesterday with S&P 500 futures up 0.4% and Nasdaq futures up 0.3%.





All eyes are on the US non-farm payrolls report later in the day although the data may not hold much meaning in the grand scheme of things as the Fed and reflation narrative continues to dominate the market landscape more so than economic data.





That said, it could still play into a general sentiment indicator ahead of the weekend i.e. a potential reason for profit-taking or a reason to extend gains perhaps.