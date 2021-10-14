Risk keeps in a better spot ahead of European trading

Equities steady after yesterday's action

US and European futures are pointing higher on the day, with equities largely brushing aside the key risk events (↑) from trading yesterday.





The dollar also kept lower on the balance of things and we're seeing a similar tune play out so far today but changes are relatively light. USD/JPY is an exception though as the pair is holding higher at around 113.53 currently.





For stocks, the bounce yesterday was at least encouraging as it follows a short-run of declines but it still points towards more push and pull for the time being.





The S&P 500 is keeping above daily support around 4,300 as price is contesting its 100-day moving average on the week:



