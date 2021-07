More selling in equities

A strong retail sales report wasn't enough to boost the mood in markets.





The commodity currencies and GBP are all near the lows of the day. A solid start to US equities has reversed and the S&P 500 is down 12 points to 4347. US 10-year yields are back to flat at 1.307% from 1.349% at the highs.





AUD/USD is down 28 pips and today cut through the July low to the worst levels since December.