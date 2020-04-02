RKI reports 73,522 coronavirus cases in Germany, up by 6,156 cases from yesterday

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The number of deaths increase by 140 to 872 persons in total

That is a ~9% increase in the number of confirmed cases in Germany, and the good news is that it is still keeping in the single digit percentage at least. But in terms of the raw figure, the figure is escalating and that presents challenges for hospitals/medical staff.
  • 30 March: 57,298 cases (+4,751 / ~9%)
  • 31 March: 61,913 cases (+4,615 / ~8%)
  • 1 April: 67,366 cases (+5,453 / ~9%)
  • 2 April: 73,522 cases (+6,156 / ~9%)

