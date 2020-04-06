Russia, Saudi are 'very, very close' to an oil deal, says Russia's sovereign wealth fund chief

RDIF CEO, Kirill Dmitriev, spoke to CNBC earlier





With a meeting set to take place on 9 April, expectations are building and Dmitriev's remarks certainly continues to stoke the flames to start the week:





"I think the whole market understands that this deal is important and it will bring lots of stability, so much important stability to the market, and we are very close...



Well actually look, a very positive message, I think they're very, very close...



(Putin) talked about how important this oil deal is, so Russia is committed."

Oil has pared a chunk of its losses to start the day, with price now back up to $28 after a fall to a low of $25.28 in the early stages after the OPEC+ meeting was postponed to 9 April after the earlier scheduled date for today.



