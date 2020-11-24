Russia says too early to comment on its position in OPEC+ talks

Says Putin has no plans yet to talk to Saudi Arabia on OPEC+ deal

You can always count on OPEC+ to leave things until the last minute and try and piece everything together on the day when they meet.

There's going to be a few technical meetings this week between members to get a feel on what the mood music is, before we proceed to the ministerial meetings on 30 November and 1 December next week.

For now though, oil is in a good spot as it has been riding on vaccine optimism as well in the past two weeks with WTI crude up another 1% today to $43.50.

