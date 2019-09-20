Saudi Aramco: Confident to reach full production by end of September
Says 30% of production was already restored within 24 hours of the attacksThis was pretty much communicated to markets already earlier in the week and that saw oil prices slip at the time. But this just reaffirms that things are on track so that should temper with any fear that the facilities will be offline for a prolonged period.
The next thing to watch in oil now is to see if there will be military confrontation between Iran and US-Saudi Arabia.