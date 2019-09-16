Saudi Aramco's full return to normal oil production volumes reportedly 'may take months'
Reuters reports, citing two sources familiar with the situationIt's still a rather vague timeline but given the extent of the destruction, it wouldn't be surprising that this could take 3-6 months at the very least.
In the mean time, the disruption above and heightened geopolitical tensions should be able to keep oil prices underpinned in the short-term in spite of Saudi Arabia being able to offset supply shortages via stockpiles.