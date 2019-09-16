Saudi Aramco's full return to normal oil production volumes reportedly 'may take months'

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Reuters reports, citing two sources familiar with the situation

It's still a rather vague timeline but given the extent of the destruction, it wouldn't be surprising that this could take 3-6 months at the very least.

In the mean time, the disruption above and heightened geopolitical tensions should be able to keep oil prices underpinned in the short-term in spite of Saudi Arabia being able to offset supply shortages via stockpiles.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose