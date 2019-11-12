Schiff nudges the President ahead of speech
You never know....
What we know from Pres. Trump is that he can change on a dime. With his speech at the Economic Club of NY just a few hours away, looming in the air is the publiic impeachment proceedings. Leading that inquiry is "Shifty Adam Schiff" - the U.S. House intelligence panel chairman.
He is on the wires, with a little nudge. He says:
- He will not allow impeachment inquiry to be a venue for further sham investigations into the Bidens or into debunked conspiracies about 2016 US election interference and
- he won't facilitate any effort to threaten, intimidate or retaliate against the whistleblower
Do the comments bother the President to alter the course of his speech? You never know.