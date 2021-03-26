Sec of Transportation Buttigieg: Some deficit infrastucture financing may make sense

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Speaks on on bipartisan support for infrastructure on CNBC

  • some deficit infrastructure financing may make sense
  • There will be no net cost for an infrastructure deal
  • I think we can actually get a deal done on infrastructure
  • Democrats are looking toward $3.5T package
  • There is a great return on infrastructure investment
  • Vehicle whilst tax may be way to find infrastructure
  • Gas tax has traditionally funded Highway trust fund, but user are using less and less gas. 
  • We have to think big and investment to support the next generation

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose