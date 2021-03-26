Sec of Transportation Buttigieg: Some deficit infrastucture financing may make sense
Speaks on on bipartisan support for infrastructure on CNBC
- some deficit infrastructure financing may make sense
- There will be no net cost for an infrastructure deal
- I think we can actually get a deal done on infrastructure
- Democrats are looking toward $3.5T package
- There is a great return on infrastructure investment
- Vehicle whilst tax may be way to find infrastructure
- Gas tax has traditionally funded Highway trust fund, but user are using less and less gas.
- We have to think big and investment to support the next generation