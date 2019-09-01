Second monthly Australian manufacturing PMI for August. This one falls.

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Commonwealth Bank of Australia / Markit Manufacturing PMI for August

  • CBA Manufacturing PMI (August, Final) 50.9 points, down from 51.6 points in July
A snip from the report:
The latest survey signalled a further softening of demand conditions midway through the third quarter. Despite a return to growth in export sales, overall new orders rose at the second weakest pace in the survey history. Anecdotal evidence highlighted higher competition and a weakening housing market as key reasons for lower overall sales


