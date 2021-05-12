Sen. GOP leader McConnell: There is bipartisan desire for outcome on infrastructure
GOP leaders speaking after meeting with Pres. Biden
Sen. Leader McConnell our dressing the press after their meeting with Pres. Biden and Dem leaders at the White House.
McConnell says:
- there is bipartisan desire for outcome on infrastructure
- there is a need to decide what infrastructure is
- we are not interested in opening up the 2017 tax bill
House leader McCarthy leader adds:
- he thinks bipartisan cooperation as possible on infrastructure
- meeting was positive
- he raised concerns about rising inflation with Biden
- raising taxes is the worst thing you can do to when inflation is rising
- no Republicans will vote to increase taxes
- if they can decide what is the definition of infrastructure, they can work on a plan together
- I thought the meeting today was productive