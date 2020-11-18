Sen Maj Leader McConnell: Democrats aid package had no chance of becoming law
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks on the Senate floor
- Democrats 8 proposal had no chance of becoming law
- Not out of the woods yet on coronavirus
- Vaccines will need quick nationwide distribution
McConnell also comments that thoughts and prayers are with Sen. Grassley who was diagnosed with Covid 19 yesterday. Grassley is the most senior Republican member, is third in the line of succession to the presidency as the president pro tempore of the Senate.
He is also known for his near-perfect voting record, having not missed a vote on the Senate floor in a record 27 years. He was unable to vote yesterday on the preliminary nomination for Fed candidate Shelton, breaking that streak.