Sen. Maj. Leader McConnell: There is not enough time for a vote before election

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Not great news for those hoping for a last-minute deal

Senate Majority Leader McConnell in an interview with CBS said that there is not enough time for a vote on a $2 trillion stimulus bill before election.  

Earlier U.S. House of Speaker Pelosi said Democratic lawmakers are telling her they do not want to a pre-election vote on a potential relief bill unless the Senate is going to take it up before the election.

Not great news for those hoping for a last-minute deal.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose