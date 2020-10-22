Sen. Maj. Leader McConnell: There is not enough time for a vote before election

Not great news for those hoping for a last-minute deal

Senate Majority Leader McConnell in an interview with CBS said that there is not enough time for a vote on a $2 trillion stimulus bill before election.







Earlier U.S. House of Speaker Pelosi said Democratic lawmakers are telling her they do not want to a pre-election vote on a potential relief bill unless the Senate is going to take it up before the election.







