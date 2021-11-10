Sen Manchin raises alarms on inflation

Manchin is a key voted needed to pass Biden's reconciliation package





The infrastructure package is passed and now Senator Joe Manchin is accelerating his pivot towards inflationary concerns as the reconciliation package hangs in the balance.





He tweeted:







By all accounts, the threat posed by record inflation to the American people is not "transitory" and is instead getting worse. From the grocery store to the gas pump, Americans know the inflation tax is real and DC can no longer ignore the economic pain Americans feel every day.

I'm not so sure about 'by all accounts', especially with US 5-year yields at 1.17%.





