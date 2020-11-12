Senate leader McConnell: Vaccine process to proceed with lifesaving urgency

Senate Majority Leader McConnell speaking on the Senate floor.

  • Vaccine the process to proceed with lifesaving urgency
  • Urgent that Americans continue smart steps
  • Where a mass, practice social distance a
  • Hope to have a vaccine in timeframe that is historic
Both the Dems and GOP are focusing comments on the coronavirus. 

Recent comments and retweets from the President focuses on Fox News as he turns his focus toward Trump TV (and away from his old allies at Fox News).  

