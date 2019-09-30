Senate Majority leader McConnell: Senate required to take up impeachment if house acts
Senate Majority Leader speaking on CNBC
- Impeachment rules are very clear
- Senate required to take up impeachment if the House acts
- Hope we can reach resolution on trade with China soon
- Rural America needs USMCA to pass
- He expects a transportation bill later this year
- We are concerned about Huawei, no question about it
- Wants to spend time accomplishing things for America
- The House has spent the last 3 years harassing the US president