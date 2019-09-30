Senate Majority leader McConnell: Senate required to take up impeachment if house acts

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Senate Majority Leader speaking on CNBC

Senate Majority Leader speaking on CNBC_
  • Impeachment rules are very clear
  • Senate required to take up impeachment if the House acts
  • Hope we can reach resolution on trade with China soon
  • Rural America needs USMCA to pass
  • He expects a transportation bill later this year
  • We are concerned about Huawei, no question about it
  • Wants to spend time accomplishing things for America
  • The House has spent the last 3 years harassing the US president

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose