Media report: Senate on cusp of coronavirus stimulus deal after agreements in key areas

Senate Minority Schumer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are on the cusp of a deal

after settling disagreements over relief for the airline industry, beefed-up unemployment benefits and money for hospitals.

Vote is expected as soon as Tuesday.









$25 billion in grants to U.S. airlines and $4 billion for cargo air carriers, according to text excerpt of the emerging deal.

Schumer is still waiting on written language from Mnuchin limiting stock buybacks and executive compensation for companies that accept billions of dollars in assistance from U.S. taxpayers.

emerging deal would provide bumped-up unemployment benefits for four months

$100 billion in funding for hospitals, $25 billion more than the proposal drafted in recent days by Republicans

$30 billion for care of people who fall ill from COVID-19

also expected to provide $200 billion for various "domestic priorities."









