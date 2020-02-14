Senior BOJ official: Japan's Q4 2019 GDP may have contracted sharply
A Bank of Japan senior official
- labour shortage not becoming strong constraint on Japan's economic growth
- public, private sectors must make efforts to boost productivity so economy can achieve strong, sustainable growth
- Japan's Q4 2019 GDP may have contracted sharply due to overseas slowdown, sales tax hike impact and hit from natural disasters
- Japan's economy likely to sustain moderate expansion as a trend on robust capex, govt spending
- Must be vigilant against various risks such as chance coronavirus outbreak could affect inbound tourism, production
- BOJ hopes to maintain powerful monetary easing to support economy
Headlines via Reuters