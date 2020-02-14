Senior BOJ official: Japan's Q4 2019 GDP may have contracted sharply

A Bank of Japan senior official

  • labour shortage not becoming strong constraint on Japan's economic growth
  • public, private sectors must make efforts to boost productivity so economy can achieve strong, sustainable growth
  • Japan's Q4 2019 GDP may have contracted sharply due to overseas slowdown, sales tax hike impact and hit from natural disasters
  • Japan's economy likely to sustain moderate expansion as a trend on robust capex, govt spending
  • Must be vigilant against various risks such as chance coronavirus outbreak could affect inbound tourism, production
  • BOJ hopes to maintain powerful monetary easing to support economy
