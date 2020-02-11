Shanghai Composite continues to chew into the gap

Fears fading





The clearest sign of coronavirus fears ebbing along with the massive liquidity injections from the PBOC is the recovery in the Shanghai Composite.





The Chinese stock index took a swan dive when it re-opened after the lunar new year holiday and then briefly fell even further on the second day of trading. Since then however it has climbed in six straight days. The bid has dried up a bit today but there is still plenty of gap to be filled.



