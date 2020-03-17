Shanghai to apply 14-day self-quarantine for incoming travelers from some countries
China is stepping up precautionary measures for incoming travelers as they look to curb the number of imported casesIncoming travelers with recent travel history to countries like South Korea, Italy, Iran and the US will be subject to a 14-day self-quarantine.
If the number of imported cases start to rise significantly, it wouldn't be hard to imagine China banning travel from "high risk" countries. Talk about irony though.