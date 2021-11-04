Shenzhen regulators to hold meeting tomorrow to discuss liquidity issues related to Fantasia, Kaisa
Kaisa says that it is facing unprecedented liquidity pressuresThis comes as there is a payment overdue on a Kaisa-guaranteed investment product, reported by the Securities Times newspaper. The product is issued/offered by Kaisa Finance and guaranteed by Kaisa Group Holdings, with the statement reading that both names are in discussion in trying to work out a payment solution.
The headlines above won't do much to ease the pressure and scrutiny on Chinese developers amid the whole Evergrande ordeal as well.