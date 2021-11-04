Shenzhen regulators to hold meeting tomorrow to discuss liquidity issues related to Fantasia, Kaisa

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Kaisa says that it is facing unprecedented liquidity pressures

This comes as there is a payment overdue on a Kaisa-guaranteed investment product, reported by the Securities Times newspaper. The product is issued/offered by Kaisa Finance and guaranteed by Kaisa Group Holdings, with the statement reading that both names are in discussion in trying to work out a payment solution.Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

The headlines above won't do much to ease the pressure and scrutiny on Chinese developers amid the whole Evergrande ordeal as well.

