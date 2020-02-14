Singapore reports 9 new coronavirus cases, overall tally now at 67

The daily jump is bigger than the eight cases reported yesterday

As the situation within China is reported to be more contained, it is not exactly the case in Singapore as the tally continues to pick up during the week.

Do be reminded that Singapore has already raised its warning level on the virus to 'Orange' earlier this month, so there is a risk that we could see the country revise the status to 'Red' - signifying a pandemic situation.
