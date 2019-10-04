Six potential scenarios that could send the USD lower

Nomura remain bullish on the US dollar but are pndoering what could turn it lower.

Analysts outline six alternatives:

if Fed rate cuts successfully increase US economic growth, could lift world outlook & reduce haven USD demand A trade deal between the U.S. and China would lead to broad weakness in the USD, and risk-on in most assets Global coordinated expansion of fiscal stimulus could help to boost the global economy and create risk-on Recent ECB monetary stimulus, if it's more effective than expected, euro could strengthen against the USD USD also vulnerable if productivity picks up Or if Brexit has a positive outcome

-



Nomura caveat that it's too early to say when or if these developments will happen





via Bloomberg