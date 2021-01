Latest data released by the SNB - 4 January 2021

Domestic sight deposits CHF 631.5 bn vs CHF 632.3 bn prior









The SNB continues to show little signs of intervening in the market 'strongly' as of late, as sight deposits reflect yet another fall in the past week. That said, with risk conditions improving, they could afford to take their foot off the pedal for a bit. For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus