Latest data released by the SNB - 31 August 2020

Domestic sight deposits CHF 636.5 bn vs CHF 634.2 bn prior









Prior week's release can be found here . Another week, another increase in Swiss sight deposits as we cross over the CHF 700 billion mark since last week's reading. This once again just reaffirms the continued intervention by the SNB to limit the franc strength.