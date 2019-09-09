SNB total sight deposits w.e. 6 September CHF 591.6 bn vs CHF 591.6 bn prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the SNB - 9 September 2019

  • Domestic sight deposits CHF 477.0 bn vs CHF 475.5 bn prior
ForexLive
Prior week's release can be found here. Overall sight deposits remain pretty much unchanged as the SNB is seen backing off slightly following weeks of stepping into the market. EUR/CHF is currently back above 1.09 today so that is good news but perhaps they're prepping for additional stimulus measures to be announced next week.


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose