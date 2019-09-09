SNB total sight deposits w.e. 6 September CHF 591.6 bn vs CHF 591.6 bn prior
Latest data released by the SNB - 9 September 2019
- Domestic sight deposits CHF 477.0 bn vs CHF 475.5 bn prior
Prior week's release can be found here. Overall sight deposits remain pretty much unchanged as the SNB is seen backing off slightly following weeks of stepping into the market. EUR/CHF is currently back above 1.09 today so that is good news but perhaps they're prepping for additional stimulus measures to be announced next week.