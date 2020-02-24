So. Korea Kospi opens lower by 2.3% on coronavirus spreading

Hit hard on coronavirus spreading

The South Korean Kospi index plunges 2.3% after a large increase in infected coronavirus cases over the weekend. The number of infected cases increased to 600 from just 3 before Friday.





Meanwhile the South Korean Won as 410.7% to the weakest since August.





US Dow futures are trading down about 340 points or -1.18%. In many futures are trading down 40 points on the day or -1.23%







The USDKRW (South Korean won) is trading sharply higher on the day and is approaching the August 2019 highs at 1220.70 from August 26 and the 1222.75 high from August 6.







