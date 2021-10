Headline CPI in South Korea is 2.5% y/y and 0.5% m/m

September 'core' CPI is 1.5% y/y (up from 1.3% in August)

highest since October 2017

--





The Bank of Korea (BOK - Korea's central bank) raised its 2021 inflation outlook to 2.1% (from its earlier 1.8%). The BOK aims to keep inflation at 2% over the medium term.