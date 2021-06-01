South Korea exports continue their rocketing surge (May data +49% y/y)
South Korea May 2021 data:
- exports +45.6% vs yr earlier (Reuters poll +48.5%)
- imports +37.9% vs yr earlier (Reuters poll +40.5%)
- trade balance at provisional $+2.93 bln vs $+0.434 bln in April
- exports to China +22.7% y/y
- semiconductor exports +24.5% y/y
- avg exports per working day +49.0% y/y
Exports growth sharpest in 32 yrsEach time I post y/y data I have to mention the impact of comparison to 2020, the midst of the pandemic and response, i.e. there is a 'base effect'.