South Korea president Moon calls for 'extraordinary' steps to bolster economy

Calls to consider extra budget if needed





The number of cases in the country has spiked over the past few days to 763 as of today, with South Korean airlines also halting flights to the city of Daegu - which has become the somewhat epicenter of the outbreak in South Korea.





Singapore and South Korea are good examples of what sort of impact the new coronavirus may have on a country's economy and Italy may be the next to follow.





The fear now is that this isn't just going to be an indirect hit to global growth as a result of China's slowdown, but instead it could be a contagion that locks down a particular country if the situation is not controlled in the early stages.





These are reported remarks from South Korea president Moon Jae-in during a meeting with senior government officials today, as the coronavirus outbreak situation in the country reaches what they call to be a "crucial watershed".