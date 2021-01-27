South Korea & the US have agreed the North Korean nuclear issue is an urgent matter

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

South Korea's Foreign Minister and the new United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke via phone

  • Agreed that the North Korean nuclear issue is an "urgent" matter
Via Yonhap (SK media), more details to come.  

Related from Yonhap also:
  • China's President Xi actively supports denuclearization, says it corresponds with common Seoul-Beijing interests
---
North Korea's nuclear ability made giant strides the past four years, now being dealt with in SK and the US. 

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose