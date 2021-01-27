South Korea & the US have agreed the North Korean nuclear issue is an urgent matter
South Korea's Foreign Minister and the new United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke via phone
- Agreed that the North Korean nuclear issue is an "urgent" matter
Via Yonhap (SK media), more details to come.
Related from Yonhap also:
- China's President Xi actively supports denuclearization, says it corresponds with common Seoul-Beijing interests
---
North Korea's nuclear ability made giant strides the past four years, now being dealt with in SK and the US.