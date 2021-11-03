South Korea's Vice Fin Min says will intervene if necessary

Says will act pre-emptively to stabilise the local bond markets if needed

Says the plan to buy back KTBs is expected to stabilise local bond markets

prepared to curb market volatility as changes in offshore monetary policies may increase volatility

EMs and smaller DMs are seeing bond market volatility.





Earlier this week the finance ministry announced plans to buy back 2tln won, the vice fin min now saying will add another 2tln of purchases:

to be conducted Friday, focus is 5-10yr bonds

Says 4tln should stabilise the bond markets in South Korea. And the ministry will act with assistance from the BoK (Bank of Korea) if needed.









