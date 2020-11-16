Southwest Airlines reminds us of the current reality of Covid

CEO: Staggering losses for indefinite.



The current side is bringing lots of hardship and remind us of the the fragility inherent in the current economy with the holiday season approaching. The airline industry is one such industry. Southwest CEO in an interview with Aviation Week is saying:

Worried about January travel without holiday support



seeing increase cancellations due to virus search

Prior to the election, there was talk about aid especially for the airlines. That chatter is much less.



I guess despite the reality, the markets are still looking ahead (at least for now). The price of Southwest Airline is up about $2.00. However, if the apple cart wobbles, the apples can fall off. Plus the workers within the airline industry could have negative impacts if more layoffs are forthcoming. For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

As the market cheers the Moderna news on a Covid vaccine. That is the other side.