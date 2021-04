Little change in stocks

S&P 500 futures point to a 2-point gain at the open following yesterday's 1 point decline. Dow futures are down 55 points and Nasdaq futures lower by 14 points.





Within the indexes, there will be some big movers, including GOOG who reported earnings late yesterday.





There will be some larger moves later with the Fed decision followed by earnings from Apple, Facebook, Qualcom and others.