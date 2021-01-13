S&P 500 little changed at the open as Intel soars

Opening changes in the main markets





The S&P 500 opened 1 point higher to add to yesterday's 1 point gain. If it finishes flat, we're looking at a triple-doji.





The big mover today is Intel, whose shares are up 12% after the resignation of CEO Bob Swan. That's a slap in the face to your leadership. Of course, with 321,000 shares, he just made $2m on the move and could get another $17m due to options vesting at $61.





There isn't much divergence at the open, the Dow is also flat and the Nasdaq up 0.2%.

