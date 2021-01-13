S&P 500 little changed at the open as Intel soars

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Opening changes in the main markets

Opening changes in the main markets
The S&P 500 opened 1 point higher to add to yesterday's 1 point gain. If it finishes flat, we're looking at a triple-doji.

The big mover today is Intel, whose shares are up 12% after the resignation of CEO Bob Swan. That's a slap in the face to your leadership. Of course, with 321,000 shares, he just made $2m on the move and could get another $17m due to options vesting at $61.

There isn't much divergence at the open, the Dow is also flat and the Nasdaq up 0.2%.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose