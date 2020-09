On the week:

S&P 500 -2.5%

DJIA -1.7%

Nasdaq -4.1% (worst week since March)



FTSE 100 +4.0%

DAX +2.8%

CAC +1.4%

I'm encouraged that the S&P 500 was able to rebound above the weekly low. There was a moment where it looked like it could get crushed but it turned around and that's a good sign for the week ahead. The peak-to-trough decline this month has been 7.4%.