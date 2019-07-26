S&P and NASDAQ indices close at record high levels

The Dow industrial average lagged behind but still closes higher

The S&P index the NASDAQ index both closed at record high levels. The Dow industrial average lagged behind but still closed higher on the day. The Dow remains below its record high as Boeing and Caterpillar declines this week on earnings hurt that index. Nevertheles for the week, it still eked out a gain for the week.





The final numbers are showing:

The S&P index rose 22.19 points or 0.74% at 3025.86

The NASDAQ index rose 91.67 points or 1.11% at 8330.21

The Dow industrial average rose 51.47 points or 0.19% 27192.45. For the week, the NASDAQ index led the way to the upside:



