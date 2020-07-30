Spain July preliminary CPI -0.6% vs -0.3% y/y expected
Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 30 July 2020
- Prior -0.3%
- CPI -0.9% vs -0.7% m/m expected
- Prior +0.5%
- HICP -0.7% vs -0.2% y/y expected
- Prior -0.3%
- HICP -1.6% vs -1.0% m/m expected
- Prior +0.4%
Spanish headline inflation continues to sit in deflation territory and the miss on estimates here will just feed into the narrative of the ECB needing to keep stimulus measures for a prolonged period to try and spur inflation pressures down the road.