Spain March final CPI +1.3% vs +1.3% y/y prelim

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by the National Statistics Institute - 14 April 2021

  • HICP +1.2% vs +1.2% y/y prelim
The preliminary release can be found here. No changes to the initial estimates so nothing new to really gather from the final report above.

