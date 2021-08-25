Steady tones stay the course so far in European trading

It is a quiet one with little notable moves in the market

European indices are sitting a bit more mixed but little changed on the session so far, while US futures are holding very mild gains with S&P 500 futures up 2.5 points or 0.06% as the market lacks any firm direction today.





Overall risk tones are keeping steadier with the dollar also observing little change overall, as traders show little poise to really chase the early week momentum for now.





Dollar pairs in general are keeping in tight ranges, though cable did try for an upside push to 1.3740 only to fall short at firmly breaking above its 200-hour moving average, as highlighted here earlier in the session.



