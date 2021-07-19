Sterling isn't exactly celebrating 'freedom day'

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Cable falls to three-month low

Boris Johnson meme mission accomplished
Covid certainly has a sense of humor.

Boris Johnson is being delivered a full helping of hubris today after declaring it 'freedom day' and dropping covid restrictions.

He himself was forced into a U-turn after initially refusing to self-isolate after health minister Javid was diagnosed with covid.

Cases across the UK continue to rise and are now nearing the winter peak.
UK covid cases

The good news is that hospitalizations and deaths remain low.

The message from the market though is that new lockdowns are increasingly likely. Or that lockdowns in less-vaccinated countries are destined to curb economic growth.

Technically, the double bottom at 1.3670 has to hold or we could be in for a flush lower. Cable has been very much a 'risk trade' this year and it's tracking in that direction today.

GBPUSD daily

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose