Stocks and bonds send diverging signals over risk

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

European stocks and US futures are trading higher, while bond yields are keeping lower in the European morning session

E-minis 29-01
ForexLive
USGG10YR
The common phrase in markets tends to be "don't bet against the bond market" but with key tech earnings in Wall Street today, I'm a bit unsure on how this showdown is going to play out in the trading day ahead.

Markets continue to be gripped by concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak but so far, stocks have shown remarkable resilience since yesterday in brushing that aside.

We'll have to see which side the market decides to lean on later in the day but for now, the diverging signals aren't providing much help for traders to gauge the overall risk mood.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose