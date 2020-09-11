Stocks turn back higher to hit the best levels of the day. AUD unimpressed

S&P 500 up 27 points

There's a bit of a divergence in the mood in equities and FX. The S&P 500 has rebounded from the early dip to unchanged and is up 27 points to a session high at 3368.





Meanwhile, AUD/USD has come under some selling pressure in a 20 pips slide to 0.7275.





A divergence like this is a bit of a red flag but there is a USD/JPY bid going through that could be skewing the picture.







The FX market has led equity moves in general since the start of the month. Even though this equity move looks solid, I will stick with that paradigm for now.

