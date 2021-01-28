Sun-drenched region of Australia to supply up to 20% of Singapore's electricity (by 2027)
Northern Territory Government and Sun Cable partnership, the $22 billion Australia-ASEAN Power Link (AAPL).
(Well, the acronym looks to be a solid start at least).
- project will see up to $8 billion invested into the Territory
- Barkly region, will be built across 12,000 hectares
- solar farm supporting 30GW storage facility
- will create 1,500 jobs during construction and 350 ongoing positions
- Construction will begin immediately in October 2023.