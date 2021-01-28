Sun-drenched region of Australia to supply up to 20% of Singapore's electricity (by 2027)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Northern Territory Government and Sun Cable partnership, the  $22 billion Australia-ASEAN Power Link (AAPL).

(Well, the acronym looks to be a solid start at least).

  • project will see up to $8 billion invested into the Territory
  • Barkly region, will be built across 12,000 hectares
  • solar farm supporting 30GW storage facility
  • will create 1,500 jobs during construction and 350 ongoing positions 
  • Construction will begin immediately in October 2023.

Northern Territory Government and Sun Cable partnership, the  $22 billion Australia-ASEAN Power Link (AAPL).

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose