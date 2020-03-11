UK unveils massive coronavirus fiscal measures for businesses and workers

Will make statutory sick pay available to all advised to self-isolate



Will provide separate $500M hardship fund, administer by local authorities

For businesses with under 250 staff, will refund cost of up to 14 days of staff sick pay due to coronavirus

Will provide temporary loans to businesses

Government will guarantee 80% of bank loans of up to 1.2m to small businesses

Self-employed people will get sick benefits from day one

Business rates abolished for small businesses 'entirely' for a year

Total fiscal stimulus of GBP30 billion

There will be further GBP18B of fiscal loosening this year

Total coronavirus measures will cost GBP7B

We are in close contact with G7 counterparts

Very small business will receive a GBP3000 cash grant, costing GBP2 billion

Cuts GDP growth forecast to 1.1% from 1.4%

Will fund extra GBP175B for infrastructure over next 5 years for 'prosperity fund'

UK budget will meet fiscal rules with room to spare

Sees 2021/22 deficit at 2.8% of GDP

2022/23 deficit of 2.5% of GDP

Forecasts 2024/25 public debt to GDP ratio of 75.2%

Will introduce new plastic packaging tax from April 2022

Will freeze climate change levy on electricity and increase it on gasoline

To end subsidized diesel outside of agriculture, heating and rail industry



This is an impressive and timely set of measures. It's not going to turn the tide in GBP or anything like that but it's exactly the kind of highly-targeted stuff that will both slow the spread of the virus and help businesses survive the outbreak. I don't see a lot of fluff here on the immediate measures and the 175B infrastructure spend is a massive investment.







The size of this package rivals what was unveiled in 2008.


