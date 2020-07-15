Swedish PM says that EU recovery fund should be based on loans, not grants
Comments by Swedish prime minister, Stefan LöfvenHe reaffirms that that is their view on the matter and that isn't quite something reassuring following Dutch prime minister Rutte's remarks yesterday that he was 'pessimistic' about a compromise being reached this weekend on the recovery fund.
At this stage, Spain and Italy are seemingly on board with the compromise proposal put forth but the "frugals" are still not willing to budge - at least for now.
Just be mindful of this as it may have an impact on euro assets going into the weekend.