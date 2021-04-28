Switzerland April Credit Suisse investor sentiment 68.3 vs 66.7 prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Credit Suisse and CFA Society Switzerland


Swiss economic expectations climb further this month, with the headline reading being the highest on record as investor optimism towards 2H 2021 stays the course.

Credit Suisse notes that:

"The sentiment barometer among financial analysts regarding prospects for the Swiss economy has hit an all-time high for the second month in succession, pointing to a strong recovery from the Covid-induced recession."
The reading measures analysts' expectations on the Swiss economy and other economic expectations over the next 6 months.

