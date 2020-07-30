Switzerland July KOF leading indicator index 85.7 vs 75.0 expected

Latest data released by the KOF Swiss Economic Institute - 30 July 2020





Prior 59.4; revised to 60.6







Confidence levels are already starting to level off and that should eventually translate to leading indicators such as this one in due time.

The data here measures the future trends of overall economic activity in the Swiss economy. Economic conditions continue to reflect a solid rebound but the pace of the recovery in the latter stages of the year will be more interesting to look at.