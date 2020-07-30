Switzerland July KOF leading indicator index 85.7 vs 75.0 expected
Latest data released by the KOF Swiss Economic Institute - 30 July 2020
The data here measures the future trends of overall economic activity in the Swiss economy. Economic conditions continue to reflect a solid rebound but the pace of the recovery in the latter stages of the year will be more interesting to look at.
- Prior 59.4; revised to 60.6
Confidence levels are already starting to level off and that should eventually translate to leading indicators such as this one in due time.